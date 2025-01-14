How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15
Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The UConn Huskies versus the St. John’s Red Storm is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 6 UConn Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Penn State Lady Lions at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Northwestern Wildcats at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
