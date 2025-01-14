How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 15

The UConn Huskies versus the St. John’s Red Storm is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 UConn Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

