How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14 Published 12:48 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Maryland Terrapins is one of four games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 23 Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

