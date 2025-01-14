How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Published 12:48 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

The Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Maryland Terrapins is one of four games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in play.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Houston Cougars

No. 23 Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 14

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on TV or Streaming Live - January 14

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on TV or Streaming Live – January 14

Where to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - January 14

Where to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – January 14

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow