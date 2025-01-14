How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15

Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 15

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes six games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Kansas Jayhawks squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 Houston Cougars

No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow