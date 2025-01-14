How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15 Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes six games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Kansas Jayhawks squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at Washington Huskies

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

