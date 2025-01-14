How to Watch the NBA Today, January 15 Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Houston Rockets versus the Denver Nuggets is one of 11 strong options on today’s NBA slate.

Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 15

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS

TSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL

FDSWI and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSE

FDSSW and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA

Gulf Coast Sports and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SCHN and ALT

SCHN and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSUN

SportsNet LA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: YES and FDSSC

YES and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: