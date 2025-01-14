How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15 Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (25-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) at Frost Bank Center on January 15, 2025. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSE

FDSSW, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 22-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies put up 11.4 more points per game (122.9) than the Spurs allow (111.5).

Memphis is 24-8 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs’ 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

San Antonio has compiled a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Spurs’ 111.7 points per game are only 3.5 fewer points than the 115.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 11-1 when it scores more than 115.2 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 123.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 122.3 points per contest.

In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 111.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 119.4.

The Grizzlies are averaging 14.3 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.4% points better than they’re averaging away from home (13.8 threes per game, 36.8% three-point percentage).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up more points per game at home (114.6) than on the road (108.4), but also give up more at home (112.1) than away (110.9).

At home San Antonio is allowing 112.1 points per game, 1.2 more than it is on the road (110.9).

The Spurs average 3.4 more assists per game at home (30.3) than on the road (26.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Gregory Jackson Out Foot Jay Huff Questionable Knee Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jeremy Sochan Out Back

