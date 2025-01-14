How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15
Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (25-15) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) at Frost Bank Center on January 15, 2025. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 22-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies put up 11.4 more points per game (122.9) than the Spurs allow (111.5).
- Memphis is 24-8 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs’ 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- San Antonio has compiled a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
- The Spurs’ 111.7 points per game are only 3.5 fewer points than the 115.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- San Antonio is 11-1 when it scores more than 115.2 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are scoring 123.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 122.3 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 111.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 119.4.
- The Grizzlies are averaging 14.3 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.4% points better than they’re averaging away from home (13.8 threes per game, 36.8% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up more points per game at home (114.6) than on the road (108.4), but also give up more at home (112.1) than away (110.9).
- At home San Antonio is allowing 112.1 points per game, 1.2 more than it is on the road (110.9).
- The Spurs average 3.4 more assists per game at home (30.3) than on the road (26.9).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Jay Huff
|Questionable
|Knee
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Out
|Back