How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Auburn Tigers is one of five games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that features an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers

