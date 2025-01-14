How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 14
Published 6:41 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC) bring an eight-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: ESPNU
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- Alabama is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the third ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 247th.
- The Crimson Tide record 91.1 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 64.6 the Rebels give up.
- Alabama has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.8% the Crimson Tide’s opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Ole Miss has a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 11th.
- The Rebels’ 79.0 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 77.4 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Ole Miss has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 91.1 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Alabama is averaging 2.1 more points per game (92.3) than it is in away games (90.2).
- Defensively the Crimson Tide have been better in home games this year, surrendering 69.6 points per game, compared to 82.4 in road games.
- Alabama is averaging 9.7 treys per game with a 29.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it is averaging in road games (10.6, 34.9%).
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (70.0) last season.
- The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (76.9) last season.
- At home, Ole Miss knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/4/2025
|Oklahoma
|W 107-79
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/8/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 88-68
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|W 94-88
|Reed Arena
|1/14/2025
|Ole Miss
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/18/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Rupp Arena
|1/21/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
|Coleman Coliseum
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/4/2025
|Georgia
|W 63-51
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/8/2025
|@ Arkansas
|W 73-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2025
|LSU
|W 77-65
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2025
|@ Alabama
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/22/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
