How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 14

January 14

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC) bring an eight-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPNU

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Alabama is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the third ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 247th.

The Crimson Tide record 91.1 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 64.6 the Rebels give up.

Alabama has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.8% the Crimson Tide’s opponents have shot this season.

This season, Ole Miss has a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.

The Rebels are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 11th.

The Rebels’ 79.0 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 77.4 the Crimson Tide allow.

Ole Miss has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 91.1 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Alabama is averaging 2.1 more points per game (92.3) than it is in away games (90.2).

Defensively the Crimson Tide have been better in home games this year, surrendering 69.6 points per game, compared to 82.4 in road games.

Alabama is averaging 9.7 treys per game with a 29.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it is averaging in road games (10.6, 34.9%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (70.0) last season.

The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (76.9) last season.

At home, Ole Miss knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/4/2025 Oklahoma W 107-79 Coleman Coliseum 1/8/2025 @ South Carolina W 88-68 Colonial Life Arena 1/11/2025 @ Texas A&M W 94-88 Reed Arena 1/14/2025 Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Coleman Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena 1/21/2025 Vanderbilt – Coleman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/4/2025 Georgia W 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/8/2025 @ Arkansas W 73-66 Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 LSU W 77-65 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2025 @ Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Coleman Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum 1/22/2025 Texas A&M – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

