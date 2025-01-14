How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

The North Texas Mean Green versus the East Carolina Pirates is one of three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that has an AAC team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Mean Green at East Carolina Pirates

Charlotte 49ers at Wichita State Shockers

UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 14

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow