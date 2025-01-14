Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Report Today – January 15 Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

As they gear up to play the Memphis Grizzlies (25-15) on Wednesday, January 15 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) have just one player currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed five injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Grizzlies lost their most recent outing 120-118 against the Rockets on Monday. Ja Morant recorded 29 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.

The Spurs won their most recent outing 126-102 against the Lakers on Monday. Stephon Castle totaled 23 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Spurs.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Jay Huff C Questionable Knee 8.8 2.5 0.7 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jeremy Sochan PF Out Back 13.4 8 2.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSW and FDSSE

FDSSW and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -3.5 238.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: