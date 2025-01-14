Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Filip Forsberg will be in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Forsberg against the Golden Knights, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:53 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 35 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
  • Through 42 games, he has 35 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
42 Games 0
35 Points 0
11 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow