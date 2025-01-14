Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Forsberg against the Golden Knights, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:53 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 35 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.

On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).

Through 42 games, he has 35 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 42 Games 0 35 Points 0 11 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

