Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 4:33 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Forsberg against the Golden Knights, we have lots of information to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:53 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 35 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
- Through 42 games, he has 35 points, with nine multi-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Golden Knights are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Golden Knights
id: