College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 14 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the East Carolina Pirates. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Texas -2.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at East Carolina Pirates

North Texas Mean Green at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -2.5

North Texas -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +10 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Wichita State Shockers

Charlotte 49ers at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -10

Wichita State -10 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice -5.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 6.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 6.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Rice -5.5

Rice -5.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

