College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 14

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the East Carolina Pirates. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Texas -2.5 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at East Carolina Pirates
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 6.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Texas -2.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +10 vs. Wichita State

  • Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Wichita State Shockers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wichita State -10
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: January 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice -5.5 vs. UTSA

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 6.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Rice -5.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

