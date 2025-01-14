Buy Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on January 14

Published 4:51 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on January 14

Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg are two of the top players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 PM ET.



Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Information



Players to Watch

Golden Knights Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Jack Eichel 42 11 43 54
Mark Stone 29 12 26 38
Shea Theodore 42 4 31 35
Ivan Barbashev 33 15 15 30
Tomas Hertl 43 12 17 29
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 42 11 24 35
Jonathan Marchessault 42 14 17 31
Roman Josi 38 8 20 28
Steven Stamkos 42 12 13 25
Ryan O’Reilly 39 12 13 25



Golden Knights vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Golden Knights net the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 147 this season.
  • Vegas has allowed the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 113 (2.6 per game).
  • The Golden Knights have the NHL’s seventh-best power-play conversion rate at 25.74%.
  • The Predators have scored 101 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
  • Nashville has conceded 132 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.
  • The Predators have the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 19.83%.



