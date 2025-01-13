Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14? Published 11:53 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

In 11 of 42 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT

Predators vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: