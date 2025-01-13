Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14? Published 11:53 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Should you wager on Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 12 of 42 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages three shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT

Predators vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

