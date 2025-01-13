Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14?
Published 11:53 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
Should you wager on Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 12 of 42 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages three shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 113 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|3
|2
|1
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Predators vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
