Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 13 Published 12:28 am Monday, January 13, 2025

The UCLA Bruins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights take the court for the only game on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 73, Rutgers 71

UCLA 73, Rutgers 71 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 2.1 points

UCLA by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Rutgers (+2.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Rutgers-UCLA spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: