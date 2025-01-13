Sweet Olives are good landscape shrubs or trees Published 8:16 am Monday, January 13, 2025

1 of 1

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

I recently visited The Flower Bed Nursery in Lumberton, Mississippi, where I admired a magnificent Sweet Olive tree that stood gracefully at the entrance.

Known scientifically as Osmanthus fragrans, it is often called the fragrant tea olive. This plant is one of my favorite evergreen shrubs or small trees, cherished for its intensely sweet, jasmine-like fragrance and its polished, sophisticated appearance.

Email newsletter signup

In my own yard, I am fortunate to have two Sweet Olive shrubs, which I carefully maintain as medium-sized shrubs. They excite my senses of sight, touch and smell.

Sweet Olive’s flowers, though modest in size, have a subtle beauty and unforgettable aroma.

Each bloom is no more than half an inch across with a tubular shape and delicate, creamy white to pale yellow petals. These petals have a soft, luminescent quality; it appears to catch and reflect light, creating a faint glow against the deep emerald backdrop of the foliage.

The flowers grow in tightly clustered groups nestled in the leaf axils, often blending into the greenery. Their sweet, fruity fragrance is reminiscent of ripe apricots and jasmine and commands attention. This scent fills the air and draws people closer where they can appreciate the flowers’ hidden charm.

The foliage of the Sweet Olive adds another layer of elegance.

The leaves are evergreen, with a leathery texture and a glossy sheen that seems to shimmer in sunlight or glisten after a gentle rain. They are a deep, velvety green, with the color intensifying as the plant matures.

Each leaf measures from 2 to 4 inches long and 1 to 2 inches wide. They have smooth, slightly undulating edges that create a subtle, rippling texture. Leaves are arranged opposite along the stems, forming a symmetrical, orderly structure that enhances the plant’s refined and tidy appearance.

When pruned into a compact form, the Sweet Olive’s dense foliage creates a silhouette that is both striking and harmonious. It makes an understated yet commanding presence in the garden setting.

The Sweet Olive is a model of resilience and adaptability. It flourishes in U.S. Department of Agriculture zones 8–11, where the climate suits its needs for warmth and humidity. Preferring well-draining soil enriched with organic matter, this plant rewards careful gardeners with vigorous growth and abundant blooms.

In my yard, I ensure my Sweet Olives are positioned to receive four to six hours of sunlight daily. This encourages them to bloom periodically throughout the year. This near-constant flowering is one of the plant’s most delightful features, ensuring that the enchanting fragrance is never far away.

Despite their hardiness, Sweet Olives have challenges.

Pests like scale insects and whiteflies can occasionally pose a threat, leaving behind sticky honeydew that can lead to unsightly sooty mold. To keep my shrubs healthy, I regularly inspect the leaves and branches for early signs of infestation and treat issues promptly.

With their delightfully fragrant flowers, rich green foliage and graceful structure, Sweet Olives make a great addition to Southern gardens.

My two shrubs, lovingly pruned and nurtured, are more than just plants — they are the heart of my landscape. They fill my outdoor space with timeless elegance, visual harmony and a fragrance that stirs the senses and soothes the soul.