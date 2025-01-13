NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 14
Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Phoenix Suns squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks, is not one to miss.
Ahead of today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 14
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -10.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -1.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Bulls -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Bucks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Trail Blazers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
