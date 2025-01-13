Memphis vs. UAB Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 26
Published 8:03 am Monday, January 13, 2025
The UAB Blazers (10-7, 3-1 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC), on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at FedExForum. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.
Memphis vs. UAB Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN2
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Memphis vs. UAB 2024-25 Stats
|Memphis
|Stat
|UAB
|78.8
|Points For
|84.6
|73.6
|Points Against
|74.6
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|41.7%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.6%
|40.0%
|Three Point %
|33.1%
|32.5%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.8%
Memphis’ Top Players
- The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He racks up 22.4 points per game and dishes out 3.1 assists.
- Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.2 per game.
- Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, connecting on 2.8 per game.
- Memphis’ steals leader is Haggerty, who grabs 1.9 per game. Moussa Cisse leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.
UAB’s Top Players
- Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 16.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Tyren Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blazers, cashing in 1.6 treys per game.
- Lendeborg is a defensive force for UAB, leading the team in both steals (1.4 per game) and blocks (1.6 per game).
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|–
Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|–
FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|–
FedExForum
|1/30/2025
|@ Tulane
|–
Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/2/2025
|@ Rice
|–
Tudor Fieldhouse
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/12/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 81-76
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/15/2025
|@ South Florida
|–
Yuengling Center
|1/21/2025
|UTSA
|–
Bartow Arena
|1/26/2025
|@ Memphis
|–
FedExForum
|1/29/2025
|@ Tulsa
|–
Donald W. Reynolds Center
|2/1/2025
|Charlotte
|–
Bartow Arena
