Memphis vs. UAB Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 26

Published 8:03 am Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

Memphis vs. UAB Basketball Tickets - Sunday, January 26

The UAB Blazers (10-7, 3-1 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC), on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at FedExForum. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. UAB 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat UAB
78.8 Points For 84.6
73.6 Points Against 74.6
46.4% Field Goal % 46.9%
41.7% Opponent Field Goal % 42.6%
40.0% Three Point % 33.1%
32.5% Opponent Three Point % 33.8%

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He racks up 22.4 points per game and dishes out 3.1 assists.
  • Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.2 per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, connecting on 2.8 per game.
  • Memphis’ steals leader is Haggerty, who grabs 1.9 per game. Moussa Cisse leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.

UAB’s Top Players

  • Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 16.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game.
  • Tyren Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blazers, cashing in 1.6 treys per game.
  • Lendeborg is a defensive force for UAB, leading the team in both steals (1.4 per game) and blocks (1.6 per game).

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/16/2025 @ Temple Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/19/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/23/2025 Wichita State FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/26/2025 UAB FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/30/2025 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/2/2025 @ Rice Tudor Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/12/2025 @ Florida Atlantic W 81-76 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
1/15/2025 @ South Florida Yuengling Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/21/2025 UTSA Bartow Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/26/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/29/2025 @ Tulsa Donald W. Reynolds Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/1/2025 Charlotte Bartow Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More Sports Plus

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, January 13

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow