Memphis vs. UAB Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 26 Published 8:03 am Monday, January 13, 2025

The UAB Blazers (10-7, 3-1 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC), on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at FedExForum. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis vs. UAB 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat UAB 78.8 Points For 84.6 73.6 Points Against 74.6 46.4% Field Goal % 46.9% 41.7% Opponent Field Goal % 42.6% 40.0% Three Point % 33.1% 32.5% Opponent Three Point % 33.8%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He racks up 22.4 points per game and dishes out 3.1 assists.

Memphis is led in rebounds by Dain Dainja’s 6.2 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, connecting on 2.8 per game.

Memphis’ steals leader is Haggerty, who grabs 1.9 per game. Moussa Cisse leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.

UAB’s Top Players

Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 16.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game.

Tyren Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blazers, cashing in 1.6 treys per game.

Lendeborg is a defensive force for UAB, leading the team in both steals (1.4 per game) and blocks (1.6 per game).

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

UAB Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: