Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Golden Knights Injury Report January 14

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-22-7) ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) currently includes five players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Eichel C Questionable Illness Jordan Gustafson C Out Undisclosed Lukas Cormier D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 101 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, conceding 132 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

They have the league’s 29th-ranked goal differential at -31.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights’ 147 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Vegas concedes 2.6 goals per game (113 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +34, they are fourth-best in the league.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6

id: