Published 3:22 am Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Edmonton Oilers is one of many solid options on Monday’s NHL slate.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of Monday’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Florida Panthers @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

