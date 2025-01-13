How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

Published 3:49 am Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

SEC teams are on Monday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Vanderbilt Commodores playing the LSU Tigers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 13

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow