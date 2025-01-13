How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14 Published 11:46 am Monday, January 13, 2025

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 17 times this season.

This season, 24 of Vegas’ games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.3 less than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.4) and Golden Knights (3.42).

This game’s total is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -110

The Predators have won 41.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (10-14).

Nashville is 10-14 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (41.7% win percentage).

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 52.4%.

Golden Knights Moneyline: -110

Vegas has pulled off an upset victory five times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 10 games as the underdog).

The Golden Knights have five victories in games with moneyline odds of -110 or longer (in 10 chances).

Vegas’ implied probability to win this matchup is 52.4% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

With 11 goals and 24 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors (35 points).

Jonathan Marchessault has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

With 28 points through 38 games (eight goals and 20 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 9 wins and 18 losses this season while allowing 89 goals with 822 saves.

Golden Knights Points Leaders

Jack Eichel has scored 11 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 43 assists (one per game), That makes him among the leaders for Vegas with 54 total points (1.3 per game).

Mark Stone’s 38 points this season, including 12 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Vegas.

Shea Theodore has four goals and 31 assists for Nashville.

Adin Hill has a .904 save percentage (26th in the league), with 630 total saves, while conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put together an 18-7-2 record between the posts for Vegas this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home -110 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home –

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185 1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155 1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207 1/14/2025 Predators – Away -110 1/17/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/18/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 1/20/2025 Blues – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: