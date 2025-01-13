How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14 Published 11:46 am Monday, January 13, 2025

Wanting to place some wagers on the upcoming game (Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Vegas and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total (5.5 goals) 24 times this season.

There have been 17 Nashville games with over 5.5 goals this season.

The Golden Knights score 3.42 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.4, adding up to 0.3 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 5.8 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.3 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Golden Knights Moneyline: -115

The Golden Knights have won 72.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (24-9).

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has compiled a 21-9 record (winning 70.0% of its games).

The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Predators Moneyline: -105

In Nashville’s 18 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has three wins.

The Predators have three victories in games with moneyline odds of -105 or longer (in 18 chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 51.2% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Golden Knights Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Vegas, Jack Eichel has put up 54 points.

With 12 goals and 26 assists, Mark Stone is one of the most important offensive options for Vegas with his 38 points (1.1 per game).

Vegas’ scoring effort is aided by Shea Theodore’s 38 points. He’s contributed 31 assists.

In 27 games played this season, Adin Hill (18-7-2) has given up 67 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has recorded 11 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 24 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.4 shots per game and shooting 7.8%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 35 total points (0.8 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault is key for Nashville’s attack with 31 total points (0.7 per game), including 14 goals and 17 assists through 42 games.

Roman Josi has eight goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 28.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 9-18-6 this season, collecting 822 saves and permitting 89 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (29th in the league).

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185 1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155 1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207 1/14/2025 Predators – Away -115 1/17/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/18/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 1/20/2025 Blues – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home -105 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home –

Vegas vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

