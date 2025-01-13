Alabama vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 14 Published 4:48 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Tuesday’s contest features the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC) and the No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC) facing off at Coleman Coliseum (on January 14) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-74 victory for Alabama.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 9.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 162.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -9.5

Alabama -9.5 Point total: 162.5

162.5 Moneyline (to win): Alabama -521, Ole Miss +385

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Alabama 82, Ole Miss 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+9.5)

Ole Miss (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)

Alabama is 9-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Ole Miss’ 11-5-0 ATS record. A total of nine out of the Crimson Tide’s games this season have hit the over, and six of the Rebels’ games have gone over. The teams average 170.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Alabama has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 contests. Ole Miss has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 91.1 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 77.4 per contest (317th in college basketball). They have a +219 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The 41.2 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank third in the nation, and are 9.1 more than the 32.1 its opponents collect per outing.

Alabama hits 10.3 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball), 3.7 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (259th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.4%.

The Crimson Tide’s 104.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 111th in college basketball.

Alabama has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.7 (205th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (284th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +230 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.0 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Ole Miss averages 31.6 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball), compared to the 31.1 of its opponents.

Ole Miss connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (78th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.7% from deep (89th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.3%.

Ole Miss has committed 8.9 turnovers per game (eighth in college basketball), 5.9 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (31st in college basketball).

