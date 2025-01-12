Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 13 Published 9:17 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Houston Rockets (25-12) are favored (-2.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Rockets 116 – Grizzlies 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.1)

Rockets (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Grizzlies (25-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 59.5% of the time, 4.6% more often than the Rockets (22-15-0) this season.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 64% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (58.3%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 64.1% of the time this season (25 out of 39). That’s more often than Houston and its opponents have (19 out of 37).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 20-6, a better record than the Grizzlies have posted (6-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are averaging 113.1 points per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really thrived on defense, ceding just 107.1 points per game (third-best).

Houston ranks best in the NBA by averaging 48.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks eighth in the league (43.4 allowed per contest).

The Rockets are dishing out only 22 dimes per contest, which ranks second-worst in the league.

So far this year, Houston is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Rockets, who rank 25th in the league with 11.9 treys per game, are shooting just 32.9% from beyond the arc, which is second-worst in the NBA.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the best squad in the league (123 points per game). Defensively, they are 22nd (115.1 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Memphis is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (48.5 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (43.4 per game).

This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the NBA in assists at 29.9 per game.

In 2024-25, Memphis is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.5 per game) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

At 14 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.8% from downtown, the Grizzlies are 10th and 10th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

