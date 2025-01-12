Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 13 Published 5:39 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

As they gear up to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) on Monday, January 13 at Toyota Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Houston Rockets (25-12) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies’ injury report has four players on it.

The Rockets are coming off of a 119-115 win against the Grizzlies in their last outing on Thursday. Alperen Sengun put up 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Grizzlies claimed a 127-125 victory against the Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team-high 33 points paced the Grizzlies in the victory.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1.0 Tari Eason SF Questionable Injury Management 11.3 6.3 1.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4.0 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3.0

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -2.5 236.5

