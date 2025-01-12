Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 12 Published 5:46 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (11-4) and No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2) squaring off at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 12.

According to our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Ole Miss. The two sides are expected to go over the 132.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss -3.5 Point total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -250, Alabama +200

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 67, Alabama 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+3.5)

Alabama (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)

Ole Miss has a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama, who is 7-3-0 ATS. The Rebels have a 6-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson Tide have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 159.9 points per game, 27.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. Alabama has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 79.3 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 49.1 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +452 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.2 points per game.

Ole Miss prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It is grabbing 35.3 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 25.5 per outing.

Ole Miss knocks down 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 5.7 (223rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 3.1.

The Rebels rank 16th in college basketball with 97.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 60.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 8.9 per game, committing 12.9 (39th in college basketball) while its opponents average 21.8.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 22.5 points per game (posting 80.6 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and allowing 58.1 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +382 scoring differential.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Alabama accumulates rank 55th in the country, 6.3 more than the 29.9 its opponents grab.

Alabama makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

Alabama wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 13.7 (65th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.4.

