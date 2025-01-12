NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 13 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 13

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -13.5

Timberwolves -13.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)

Over (224 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN

MNMT and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -4.5

Warriors -4.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN

NBCS-BA and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)

Over (229.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers -5.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)

Over (218.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN

FDSSC and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

