NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 13
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Want to boost your odds ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 13
Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -13.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -4.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Clippers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
