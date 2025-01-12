NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Grizzlies Picks for January 13 Published 5:39 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Houston Rockets (25-12) are favored (-2.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Monday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager using the best bets on the board.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Against the spread, Houston is 22-15-0 this year.

Memphis is 25-14-0 against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Rockets are 16-9 against the spread.

The Grizzlies have an ATS record of 7-5 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





In seven games this season, the Rockets and their opponents have scored more than 236.5 total points.

Grizzlies games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 18 of 39 outings.

The average total in Houston’s outings this year is 221.8, 14.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Memphis’ average game total this season has been 232.7, 3.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Rockets score the 17th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense racks up the most.

The Grizzlies have surrendered the 25th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Rockets have given up the third-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Rockets (-145)

This season, the Rockets have won 20 out of the 26 games, or 76.9%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 20-5, a 80% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Memphis has won four of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

