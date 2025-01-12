Missouri vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 25 Published 8:03 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) against the Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC), at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Missouri Stat Ole Miss 85.1 Points For 79.0 68.5 Points Against 64.6 49.7% Field Goal % 45.4% 41.6% Opponent Field Goal % 40.1% 37.2% Three Point % 35.7% 35.2% Opponent Three Point % 29.3%

Missouri’s Top Players

Mark Mitchell leads the Tigers, scoring 13.5 points per game.

Anthony Robinson II leads Missouri with 4.0 assists a game and Josh Gray paces the squad with 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Marques Warrick is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 1.5 per game.

Missouri’s blocks leader is Mitchell, who averages 0.9 per game. Robinson leads the team averaging 2.2 steals a contest.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla owns the Rebels top spot in scoring with 14.1 points per game and also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

Malik Dia (5.8 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.1 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.

Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, knocking down 2.3 treys per game.

Pedulla tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.3 per game, and Dre Davis leads the squad in blocks with 1.2 per game.

Missouri Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

id: