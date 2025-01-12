How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

Published 11:44 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

There is one game featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

