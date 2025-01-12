How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 13 Published 7:54 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Houston Rockets (25-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) on January 13, 2025 at Toyota Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, FDSSE

NBA TV, SCHN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Grizzlies’ opponents have hit.

Houston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The 113.1 points per game the Rockets score are just two fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (115.1).

When Houston puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 15-1.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 44.4% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Grizzlies’ 123 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 107.1 the Rockets give up.

When it scores more than 107.1 points, Memphis is 24-11.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets are scoring 113 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they’re averaging in road games (113.2).

Houston allows 105.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 108.7 when playing on the road.

The Rockets are making 12 three-pointers per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they’re averaging in road games (11.9 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score 123.5 points per game at home, one more than on the road (122.5). On defense they concede 111 per game, 8.4 fewer points than away (119.4).

In 2024-25 Memphis is giving up 8.4 fewer points per game at home (111) than on the road (119.4).

The Grizzlies collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (30.6) than on the road (29.2).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Tari Eason Questionable Injury Management Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

id: