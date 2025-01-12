How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 13
Published 7:54 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Houston Rockets (25-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) on January 13, 2025 at Toyota Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Grizzlies’ opponents have hit.
- Houston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
- The 113.1 points per game the Rockets score are just two fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (115.1).
- When Houston puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 15-1.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 44.4% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis has put together a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.
- The Grizzlies’ 123 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 107.1 the Rockets give up.
- When it scores more than 107.1 points, Memphis is 24-11.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets are scoring 113 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than they’re averaging in road games (113.2).
- Houston allows 105.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 108.7 when playing on the road.
- The Rockets are making 12 three-pointers per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they’re averaging in road games (11.9 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies score 123.5 points per game at home, one more than on the road (122.5). On defense they concede 111 per game, 8.4 fewer points than away (119.4).
- In 2024-25 Memphis is giving up 8.4 fewer points per game at home (111) than on the road (119.4).
- The Grizzlies collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (30.6) than on the road (29.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Injury Management
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle