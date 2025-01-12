How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13
Published 10:28 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets square off in one of six exciting games on the NBA card today.
You can find info on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 13
Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
