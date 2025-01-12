How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13

Published 10:28 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets square off in one of six exciting games on the NBA card today.

You can find info on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 13

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Intuit Dome
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 13

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 13

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 12

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 12

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow