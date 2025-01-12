How to Watch Rice vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12
Published 3:45 am Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Memphis Tigers (3-11) will hope to break a six-game road skid when taking on the Rice Owls (8-7) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET.
Rice vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Rice 2024-25 Stats
- On offense the Tigers are the 85th-ranked squad in college basketball (72.1 points per game). Defensively they are 0-worst (82.1 points allowed per game).
- Rice is averaging 34.7 boards per game (95th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 33.5 rebounds per contest (261st-ranked).
- The Tigers are 249th in college basketball in assists (12.0 per game) in 2024-25.
- Rice is committing 15.0 turnovers per game (136th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (260th-ranked).
- The Tigers make 6.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.0% from beyond the arc, ranking 157th and 80th, respectively, in the nation.
- Rice is 142nd in the country with 5.7 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 129th with a 29.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.
- The Tigers attempt 29% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.4% of the Tigers’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.6% are 2-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 85th in the nation offensively (72.1 points scored per game) and 0-worst defensively (82.1 points allowed).
- On the glass, Memphis is 131st in college basketball in rebounds (33.7 per game). It is 13th-worst in rebounds conceded (37.8 per game).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 249th in the country in assists at 12.0 per game.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is 208th in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) and 306th in turnovers forced (13.8).
- With 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.0% from downtown, the Tigers are 157th and 80th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- Giving up 6.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 29.8% from downtown, Memphis is 183rd and 152nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 29% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.4% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 75.6% have been 2-pointers.
Rice’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malia Fisher
|7
|12.7
|6.1
|2.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|Dominique Ennis
|15
|11.5
|3.7
|1.7
|1.5
|0.2
|2.0
|Sussy Ngulefac
|15
|9.3
|5.6
|0.5
|0.4
|0.9
|0.0
|Hailey Adams
|15
|8.5
|7.9
|2.9
|0.6
|1.0
|0.1
|Victoria Flores
|15
|7.7
|2.3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|1.2
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|14
|17.1
|3.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.4
|2.5
|DeeDee Hagemann
|5
|14.0
|1.6
|6.8
|1.2
|0.0
|1.0
|Alasia Smith
|14
|12.6
|8.4
|1.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Tanyuel
|14
|10.0
|4.2
|2.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.9
Rice’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 12 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET
- January 15 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET
- January 18 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
- January 22 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Charlotte at 4:00 PM ET
- January 29 vs. Tulsa at 8:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET
- January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET
- January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET
- January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET
- February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
