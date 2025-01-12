How to Watch Rice vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12 Published 3:45 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (3-11) will hope to break a six-game road skid when taking on the Rice Owls (8-7) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Rice vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Email newsletter signup

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Rice 2024-25 Stats

On offense the Tigers are the 85th-ranked squad in college basketball (72.1 points per game). Defensively they are 0-worst (82.1 points allowed per game).

Rice is averaging 34.7 boards per game (95th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 33.5 rebounds per contest (261st-ranked).

The Tigers are 249th in college basketball in assists (12.0 per game) in 2024-25.

Rice is committing 15.0 turnovers per game (136th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (260th-ranked).

The Tigers make 6.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.0% from beyond the arc, ranking 157th and 80th, respectively, in the nation.

Rice is 142nd in the country with 5.7 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 129th with a 29.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

The Tigers attempt 29% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.4% of the Tigers’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.6% are 2-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 85th in the nation offensively (72.1 points scored per game) and 0-worst defensively (82.1 points allowed).

On the glass, Memphis is 131st in college basketball in rebounds (33.7 per game). It is 13th-worst in rebounds conceded (37.8 per game).

This season the Tigers are ranked 249th in the country in assists at 12.0 per game.

In 2024-25, Memphis is 208th in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) and 306th in turnovers forced (13.8).

With 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.0% from downtown, the Tigers are 157th and 80th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 29.8% from downtown, Memphis is 183rd and 152nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 29% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.4% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 75.6% have been 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Rice’s Top Players

Owls Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malia Fisher 7 12.7 6.1 2.4 0.7 0.7 0.7 Dominique Ennis 15 11.5 3.7 1.7 1.5 0.2 2.0 Sussy Ngulefac 15 9.3 5.6 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.0 Hailey Adams 15 8.5 7.9 2.9 0.6 1.0 0.1 Victoria Flores 15 7.7 2.3 2.7 1.3 0.1 1.2

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 14 17.1 3.1 1.0 0.8 0.4 2.5 DeeDee Hagemann 5 14.0 1.6 6.8 1.2 0.0 1.0 Alasia Smith 14 12.6 8.4 1.9 2.2 0.9 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Tanyuel 14 10.0 4.2 2.6 1.4 0.1 0.9

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Rice’s Upcoming Schedule

January 12 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET

January 18 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

January 22 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 25 at Charlotte at 4:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Tulsa at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET

February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: