How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-4) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

With 25.5 rebounds allowed per game, Ole Miss ranks sixth-best in college basketball. It ranks 71st in college basketball by grabbing 35.3 boards per contest.

At 15.6 assists per game, the Crimson Tide are 70th in college basketball.

Ole Miss is committing 12.9 turnovers per game this year (40th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.8 turnovers per game (15th-best).

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for Ole Miss, who is ceding 3.1 treys per game (best in college basketball) and a 25.0% shooting percentage from three-point land (17th-best).

Alabama 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide are 22nd-best in the country offensively (80.6 points scored per game) and ranked 56th on defense (58.1 points allowed).

On the boards, Alabama is 57th in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game). It is 114th in rebounds conceded (29.9 per game).

This season the Crimson Tide are ranked 70th in the nation in assists at 15.6 per game.

In 2024-25, Alabama is 65th in the country in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and 73rd in turnovers forced (18.4).

Beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide are 24th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game at 8.6. And they are 23rd-best in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Defensively, Alabama is 88th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.2. It is 129th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.3%.

The Crimson Tide attempt 36.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 29.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 63.1% of their shots, with 70.5% of their makes coming from there.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kennedy Todd-Williams 15 12.4 5.3 3.0 1.5 1.0 1.1 Sira Thienou 15 12.3 5.1 2.1 2.5 0.3 0.9 Madison Scott 15 10.8 5.1 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.2 Starr Jacobs 15 10.3 6.3 1.1 1.6 0.4 0.0 Kirsten Deans 15 9.3 2.2 3.0 1.2 0.2 1.6

Alabama’s Top Players

Crimson Tide Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zaay Green 17 16.1 4.6 4.0 1.5 0.7 1.4 Sarah Ashlee Barker 15 15.6 5.9 3.3 2.1 0.7 1.0 Aaliyah Nye 17 13.8 2.1 1.7 1.2 0.1 3.4 Essence Cody 17 10.6 6.6 0.6 0.9 1.6 0.1 Karly Weathers 17 7.5 4.5 3.2 1.7 0.3 1.4

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule

January 12 at Ole Miss at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Arkansas at 5:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Vanderbilt at 2:00 PM ET

January 30 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Georgia at 3:00 PM ET

