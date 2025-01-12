How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12
Published 3:45 am Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-4) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
If you want to know how to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- The Crimson Tide are the 22nd-best team in college basketball in points scored (80.6 per game) and 56th in points allowed (58.1).
- With 25.5 rebounds allowed per game, Ole Miss ranks sixth-best in college basketball. It ranks 71st in college basketball by grabbing 35.3 boards per contest.
- At 15.6 assists per game, the Crimson Tide are 70th in college basketball.
- Ole Miss is committing 12.9 turnovers per game this year (40th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.8 turnovers per game (15th-best).
- Beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide are 24th-best in the country in 3-pointers made per game at 8.6. And they are 23rd-best in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.
- In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for Ole Miss, who is ceding 3.1 treys per game (best in college basketball) and a 25.0% shooting percentage from three-point land (17th-best).
- In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide have taken 63.1% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.5% of the Crimson Tide’s buckets have been 2-pointers, and 29.5% have been 3-pointers.
Alabama 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Crimson Tide are 22nd-best in the country offensively (80.6 points scored per game) and ranked 56th on defense (58.1 points allowed).
- On the boards, Alabama is 57th in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game). It is 114th in rebounds conceded (29.9 per game).
- This season the Crimson Tide are ranked 70th in the nation in assists at 15.6 per game.
- In 2024-25, Alabama is 65th in the country in turnovers committed (13.7 per game) and 73rd in turnovers forced (18.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide are 24th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game at 8.6. And they are 23rd-best in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.
- Defensively, Alabama is 88th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.2. It is 129th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.3%.
- The Crimson Tide attempt 36.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 29.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 63.1% of their shots, with 70.5% of their makes coming from there.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|15
|12.4
|5.3
|3.0
|1.5
|1.0
|1.1
|Sira Thienou
|15
|12.3
|5.1
|2.1
|2.5
|0.3
|0.9
|Madison Scott
|15
|10.8
|5.1
|3.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.2
|Starr Jacobs
|15
|10.3
|6.3
|1.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.0
|Kirsten Deans
|15
|9.3
|2.2
|3.0
|1.2
|0.2
|1.6
Alabama’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zaay Green
|17
|16.1
|4.6
|4.0
|1.5
|0.7
|1.4
|Sarah Ashlee Barker
|15
|15.6
|5.9
|3.3
|2.1
|0.7
|1.0
|Aaliyah Nye
|17
|13.8
|2.1
|1.7
|1.2
|0.1
|3.4
|Essence Cody
|17
|10.6
|6.6
|0.6
|0.9
|1.6
|0.1
|Karly Weathers
|17
|7.5
|4.5
|3.2
|1.7
|0.3
|1.4
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET
- January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET
- February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 12 at Ole Miss at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Arkansas at 5:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Vanderbilt at 2:00 PM ET
- January 30 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- February 2 vs. Georgia at 3:00 PM ET
