Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25 Published 4:33 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Utah Jazz (9-28), on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at FedExForum, face the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Jazz 123 Points Avg. 110.9 115.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.8 48.2% Field Goal % 45.7% 36.8% Three Point % 36.1%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.9 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.

Jackson grabs 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Jazz’s Top Players

Collin Sexton racks up 18.1 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds per outing and 3.9 assists per contest.

This season, Walker Kessler has a statline of 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 11.4 rebounds per game.

In addition, Keyonte George contributes with 15.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Lauri Markkanen knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

John Collins’ 1.1 steals and Kessler’s 2.5 blocks per game are key to the Jazz’s defensive effort.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/15 Spurs – Away – 1/17 Spurs – Away – 1/20 Timberwolves – Home – 1/22 Hornets – Home – 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away –

Go see the Grizzlies or Jazz in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Jazz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/15 Hornets – Home – 1/17 Pelicans – Away – 1/20 Pelicans – Away – 1/22 Thunder – Away – 1/23 Wizards – Home – 1/25 Grizzlies – Away – 1/27 Bucks – Home – 1/28 Warriors – Away – 1/30 Timberwolves – Home – 2/1 Magic – Home – 2/3 Pacers – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: