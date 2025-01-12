Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25
Published 4:33 am Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Utah Jazz (9-28), on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at FedExForum, face the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Jazz
|123
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|115.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.8
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.9 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.
- Jackson grabs 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Jazz’s Top Players
- Collin Sexton racks up 18.1 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds per outing and 3.9 assists per contest.
- This season, Walker Kessler has a statline of 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Keyonte George contributes with 15.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Lauri Markkanen knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- John Collins’ 1.1 steals and Kessler’s 2.5 blocks per game are key to the Jazz’s defensive effort.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/24
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Grizzlies or Jazz in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Jazz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/15
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/17
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|1/23
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|1/27
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/28
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|2/1
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.