Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 12 Published 7:28 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Oregon Ducks versus the Penn State Nittany Lions is one of five games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that features a ranked team in action. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Nebraska 70

Projected Favorite: Purdue by 5.4 points

Purdue by 5.4 points Pick ATS: Nebraska (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Mackey Arena

TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 75, Northwestern 68

Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 6.9 points

Michigan State by 6.9 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 82, Washington 67

Michigan 82, Washington 67 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 15.1 points

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Crisler Center

TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: West Virginia 72, Colorado 69

Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 2.6 points

West Virginia by 2.6 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: CU Events Center

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Penn State 76, Oregon 75

Projected Favorite: Penn State by 0.9 points

Penn State by 0.9 points Pick ATS: Penn State (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: