Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 12
Published 7:28 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Oregon Ducks versus the Penn State Nittany Lions is one of five games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that features a ranked team in action. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Nebraska 70
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 5.4 points
- Pick ATS: Nebraska (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 16 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 75, Northwestern 68
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 6.9 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 82, Washington 67
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 15.1 points
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: West Virginia 72, Colorado 69
- Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 2.6 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Penn State 76, Oregon 75
- Projected Favorite: Penn State by 0.9 points
- Pick ATS: Penn State (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.