January 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 12 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Dallas Stars @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Pittsburgh Penguins 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: