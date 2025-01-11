How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12

Published 8:49 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Texas Longhorns versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of 16 games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Washington Huskies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Boston College Eagles at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 21 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal

No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Louisville Cardinals

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Florida State Seminoles at No. 24 California Golden Bears

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

