How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12
Published 7:44 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers square off for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that include a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Huskies at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
