How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12

Published 7:44 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers square off for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

Washington Huskies at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

