How to Watch the NBA Today, January 12

The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers take the court in one of nine compelling games on the NBA menu on Sunday.

How to watch all the action in the NBA on Sunday is included here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 12

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI

MSG and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and ALT

KFAA and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSIN

FDSOH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOK

MNMT and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

