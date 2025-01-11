How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

Published 12:43 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 11

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes eight games with SEC teams in play. Among those contests is the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on TV or Streaming Live - January 11

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on TV or Streaming Live – January 11

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 11

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

NFL Wild Card TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Wild Card TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 11

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow