How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream – January 11 Published 6:42 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Rebels have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Tigers’ opponents have made.

In games Ole Miss shoots better than 38.6% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Rebels are the 245th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 36th.

The Rebels put up 79.1 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.9 the Tigers give up.

Ole Miss is 10-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Stream Ole Miss vs. LSU live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers’ 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

LSU is 11-3 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 244th.

The Tigers’ 82.3 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 64.6 the Rebels give up.

When LSU gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 10-2.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged on the road (70).

In 2023-24, the Rebels surrendered 71.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 76.9.

Looking at three-point shooting, Ole Miss performed better at home last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, LSU put up 79.4 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (72.7).

At home, the Tigers gave up 72.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).

Beyond the arc, LSU sunk fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.5%) too.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2024 @ Memphis L 87-70 FedExForum 1/4/2025 Georgia W 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/8/2025 @ Arkansas W 73-66 Bud Walton Arena 1/11/2025 LSU Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2025 @ Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Coleman Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Mississippi State – Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/29/2024 Mississippi Valley State W 110-45 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 1/4/2025 Vanderbilt L 80-72 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 1/7/2025 @ Missouri L 83-67 Mizzou Arena 1/11/2025 @ Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2025 Arkansas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Pete Maravich Assembly Center 1/18/2025 @ Texas A&M – Reed Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: