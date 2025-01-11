How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream – January 11 Published 4:41 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Pirates are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 205th.

The Tigers put up 79.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 71.8 the Pirates allow.

When Memphis scores more than 71.8 points, it is 8-2.

Stream Memphis vs. East Carolina live on ESPN+.

East Carolina Stats Insights

East Carolina is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Pirates are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 122nd.

The Pirates put up just 2.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Tigers give up (73.9).

East Carolina has a 9-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has been worse when playing at home this season, putting up 78.7 points per game, compared to 80.3 per game on the road.

The Tigers are ceding 73.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 70.

Looking at three-point shooting, Memphis has fared worse in home games this season, sinking 7.7 threes per game with a 39.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game and a 39.8% percentage in road games.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

East Carolina scored 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.

The Pirates gave up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (71.7) last season.

East Carolina drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.4%) than away (34.8%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2024 Ole Miss W 87-70 FedExForum 1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic W 90-62 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/5/2025 North Texas W 68-64 FedExForum 1/11/2025 East Carolina Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum 1/16/2025 @ Temple Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Liacouras Center 1/19/2025 @ Charlotte – Dale F. Halton Arena

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/31/2024 @ South Florida L 75-69 Yuengling Center 1/5/2025 Florida Atlantic L 78-76 Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum 1/8/2025 Temple W 80-79 Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum 1/11/2025 @ Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum 1/14/2025 North Texas Watch this game on ESPN+ Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Wichita State Watch this game on ESPN+ Charles Koch Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

id: