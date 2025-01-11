How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream – January 11
Published 4:41 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Pirates are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 205th.
- The Tigers put up 79.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 71.8 the Pirates allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 71.8 points, it is 8-2.
East Carolina Stats Insights
- East Carolina is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 122nd.
- The Pirates put up just 2.9 more points per game (76.8) than the Tigers give up (73.9).
- East Carolina has a 9-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has been worse when playing at home this season, putting up 78.7 points per game, compared to 80.3 per game on the road.
- The Tigers are ceding 73.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 70.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Memphis has fared worse in home games this season, sinking 7.7 threes per game with a 39.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game and a 39.8% percentage in road games.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- East Carolina scored 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
- The Pirates gave up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than away (71.7) last season.
- East Carolina drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.4%) than away (34.8%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|W 87-70
|FedExForum
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 90-62
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|W 68-64
|FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
|Dale F. Halton Arena
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/31/2024
|@ South Florida
|L 75-69
|Yuengling Center
|1/5/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|L 78-76
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|1/8/2025
|Temple
|W 80-79
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|1/11/2025
|@ Memphis
|FedExForum
|1/14/2025
|North Texas
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|1/18/2025
|@ Wichita State
|Charles Koch Arena
