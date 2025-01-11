How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11 Published 4:43 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

There are four games featuring an AAC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the East Carolina Pirates versus the Memphis Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

East Carolina Pirates at No. 19 Memphis Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Owls at Rice Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State Shockers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: