How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

Published 4:43 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are four games featuring an AAC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the East Carolina Pirates versus the Memphis Tigers.

Today’s AAC Games

East Carolina Pirates at No. 19 Memphis Tigers

Temple Owls at Rice Owls

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

Wichita State Shockers at UTSA Roadrunners

