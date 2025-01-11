College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 12 Published 8:47 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

Sunday’s college basketball slate in the AAC has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the UAB Blazers and the Florida Atlantic Owls. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Charlotte +2.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Charlotte 49ers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 1.8 points

Spread: Tulsa -2.5

Tulsa -2.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+



Pick: Florida Atlantic -3 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Florida Atlantic Owls

UAB Blazers at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 4.6 points

Spread: Florida Atlantic -3

Florida Atlantic -3 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: January 12

January 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)



