College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 12
Published 8:47 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
Sunday’s college basketball slate in the AAC has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the UAB Blazers and the Florida Atlantic Owls. See below for all our predictions against the spread.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Charlotte +2.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Spread: Tulsa -2.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Florida Atlantic -3 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Spread: Florida Atlantic -3
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.