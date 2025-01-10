Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 11 of 41 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

