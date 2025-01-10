Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Can we expect Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In nine of 38 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and three assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

