Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Roman Josi going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

