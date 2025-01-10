Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on TV or Streaming Live – January 11
Published 10:26 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The Nashville Predators (13-21-7) take on the Washington Capitals (27-10-5) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference with 33 points and the Capitals are first in the Eastern Conference with 59 points.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|41
|10
|24
|34
|59
|26
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|41
|14
|16
|30
|55
|5
|D Roman Josi
|37
|8
|19
|27
|57
|20
|F Steven Stamkos
|41
|12
|13
|25
|22
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|38
|12
|13
|25
|30
|15
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.44 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.12 (19th)
- Shots: 29 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)
- Power Play %: 19.49 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 84 (3rd)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Capitals’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Dylan Strome
|42
|12
|33
|45
|36
|13
|F Aliaksei Protas
|42
|18
|18
|36
|29
|12
|F Pierre-Luc Dubois
|42
|7
|26
|33
|30
|5
|F Connor McMichael
|42
|17
|15
|32
|40
|14
|F Tom Wilson
|42
|18
|14
|32
|44
|10
Capitals Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.62 (2nd)
- Goals Allowed: 2.62 (5th)
- Shots: 27.7 (21st)
- Shots Allowed: 27.8 (13th)
- Power Play %: 23.58 (10th)
- Penalty Kill %: 83.85 (4th)
Capitals’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 11 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 14 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 16 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 30 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Penguins: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- February 23 vs. Oilers: 1:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- February 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 vs. Lightning: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 3 vs. Senators: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 at Rangers: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
