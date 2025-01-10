Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on TV or Streaming Live – January 11 Published 10:26 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Nashville Predators (13-21-7) take on the Washington Capitals (27-10-5) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th in the Western Conference with 33 points and the Capitals are first in the Eastern Conference with 59 points.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 41 10 24 34 59 26 F Jonathan Marchessault 41 14 16 30 55 5 D Roman Josi 37 8 19 27 57 20 F Steven Stamkos 41 12 13 25 22 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 38 12 13 25 30 15

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.44 (32nd)

2.44 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.12 (19th)

3.12 (19th) Shots: 29 (12th)

29 (12th) Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)

29.6 (27th) Power Play %: 19.49 (20th)

19.49 (20th) Penalty Kill %: 84 (3rd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Capitals’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Dylan Strome 42 12 33 45 36 13 F Aliaksei Protas 42 18 18 36 29 12 F Pierre-Luc Dubois 42 7 26 33 30 5 F Connor McMichael 42 17 15 32 40 14 F Tom Wilson 42 18 14 32 44 10

Capitals Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.62 (2nd)

3.62 (2nd) Goals Allowed: 2.62 (5th)

2.62 (5th) Shots: 27.7 (21st)

27.7 (21st) Shots Allowed: 27.8 (13th)

27.8 (13th) Power Play %: 23.58 (10th)

23.58 (10th) Penalty Kill %: 83.85 (4th)

Capitals’ Upcoming Schedule

January 11 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 14 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 16 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 28 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 vs. Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Penguins: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) February 23 vs. Oilers: 1:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

1:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) February 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 vs. Lightning: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 3 vs. Senators: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+

6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 5 at Rangers: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

